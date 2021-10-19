Police Log: 10-20-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Kyle Avant, 40, of 124 Green St., was arrested on Tuesday with possession of Class B drugs and intent of distribution.

Raelyn Barrett , 35, of 100 Willow St., was arrested on a warrant for larceny from a building.

Joseph Hachey, of 281 Lynnfield St., was arrested on a warrant charge for violating a harassment-prevention order.

Jashauna Jackson, 29, of 124 Green St., was arrested on warrant charges for violating a harassment-prevention order, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at Boston and Myrtle streets; at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday on Thorpe Road; at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday on Essex and Rockaway streets; at 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday at 245 Lynnfield St..

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident at 11:57 p.m. Monday at 135 Essex St.; at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday at Market Basket at 40 Federal St.

Assault

A report of an assault and battery at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday at 26 Joyce St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 10:06 p.m. Monday on Washington St.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 2:58 p.m. Monday at 780 Lynnway.

A report of larceny at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 99 Beacon Hill Ave.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 10:22 p.m. Monday at 2 Kingsley Terrace; at 11:29 p.m. Monday at Eastern Bank at 112 Market St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:39 p.m. Monday at 25 Baker St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday at 6 Tilton Place.

MARBLEHEAD

Fraud

A report of fraud at 4:14 p.m. Monday on Pleasant St.

Theft

A report of a stolen ATM at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on Wilmington St.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:24 p.m. Monday at Stop & Shop at 19 Howley St. A Stop & Shop employee witnessed a vehicle crashing into a light pole, striking another vehicle, and landing stuck in a wall.

At 8:32 a.m. Tuesday a caller reported that a heavy object had fallen from the Route 1 bridge and damaged her vehicle at 545 Lowell St.

Animals

A report of a stray cat and kittens at 11:41 a.m. Monday at 9 Laurel St.

A report of a loose black lab wandering around “aimlessly” at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday on West Diane Road. Officers could not locate.

Complaints

A report at 11:18 a.m. Monday of an individual throwing trash from their motor vehicle at a landscaping truck at Rizzo’s Roast Beef at 178 Lynn St. Police officers were not able to locate.

A report of an uncapped needle in the playground at 12:02 p.m. Monday in Pierpont Park. Officers located the needle and disposed of it.

A report of a tree down in the road at 4:54 p.m. Monday at Lynnfield Street and Antonio Drive. DPW was notified.

A report of a car alarm sounding from a gray Honda by the dumpster at 5:47 p.m. Monday at 3 Magnolia Way. The car alarm was silent upon officers’ arrival.

A report of a neighbor dispute at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at 1 Mayfair Rd. The caller reported that her neighbor harasses her dogs.

At 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a motor vehicle unlawfully passed a school bus with its lights flashing and its stop sign extended at Andover Street and Buttonwood Lane. The vehicle was gone on arrival.

A caller requested police assistance at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday from 52 Central St. The caller believed that her landlord had her water shut off.

Suspicious activity

A report at 10:15 p.m. Monday of suspicious activity at 27 Norfolk Ave. A resident reported witnessing a man in his neighbors’ yard. The man fled on foot toward Lynnfield Street when the caller approached him.

A report of suspicious activity at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at Karl’s Sausage Kitchen at 1 Bourbon St. A woman was reportedly sitting outside on the curb with no shoes on. The woman was gone on arrival.

Theft

A report of a stolen vehicle at 4:00 p.m. Monday on Goodale St. The call turned out to be unfounded.

A report at 4:59 p.m. Monday of two girls’ bikes stolen from a resident’s front lawn at 14 Hardy St.

A report at 5:48 p.m. of a package stolen from a front porch at 33 Elm St.

Vandalism

A report at 3:52 p.m. Monday of motor vehicle vandalism at 38 Keys Drive. The call was unfounded; police advised the caller that the matter was a civil issue between him and the company servicing his vehicle.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Joseph F. Miscioscia , 26, of 37 McCusker Drive, Braintree, was arrested on a warrant at 3:12 p.m. Friday.

Kasem Satayahuraksa , 82, of 29 Susan Drive, was arrested on a warrant at 3:21 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of motor vehicle crash at 12:43 p.m. Friday at 1204 Broadway; at 1:05 p.m. Friday at Broadway and Bufford Street; at 11 p.m. Friday at 62 Main St.; at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at 1020 Broadway; at 10:41 p.m. Saturday at Main and Summer streets; at 12:33 a.m. Sunday at Walnut and Elm streets; at 12:55 a.m. Sunday at 27 Beachview Ave.; at 2:46 a.m. Sunday at Essex and Tuttle streets; at 1:56 p.m. Monday at 415 Essex St.; at 4:47 p.m. Monday at 272 Walnut St.

At 1:59 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a child was struck by a vehicle at Morton Avenue and Curtis Street.

Animals

Multiple reports on Friday at 4:42 p.m. on East Denver Street of a dog hit by a vehicle. Officers transported the injured dog to Woburn Animal Hospital and the owner back to his residence.

At 11;46 a.m. Sunday, a caller from 109 Saville Street reported finding a white husky. The dog was reunited with its owner at 3 p.m.

Disturbances

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, an employee from the Applebees at 214 Broadway reported a disturbance with a possibly intoxicated man at the bar. The man involved was trespassed by the manager, Peace was restored.

Theft

A report of theft at 9:19 a.m. Friday at Winthrop Motors at 961 Broadway.

Suspicious Activity

A report of suspicious activity at 5:56 p.m. Friday at 180 Main St. A caller reported multiple youths on bikes and some have climbed onto the roof. The group was dispersed from the area.

A report of suspicious activity at 12:09 a.m. Saturday at 16 Jackson St. Police reported the female was whispering on the other end of the line before the call was terminated. Officers checked 16, 18 and 16R Jackson St. and reported no one was answering the doors and all appeared in order.

Suspicious activity was reported at 9:27 p.m. Saturday at 12 Bacon Drive. A caller reported a woman in her 40s was inside her house and has fallen asleep on her couch. The caller stated the woman had said she was a witch and walked into the house when she was bringing in her groceries.

A report of suspicious activity at 6:26 a.m. Tuesday at 859 Broadway. A caller reported a woman had been coming to his door knocking and trying to get in. The caller described her as a woman in her 50s with orange hair and a green shirt.

Shoplifting

A report of a detained shoplifter that fled the Home Depot at 564 Broadway at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 5:22 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Church at 8 Prospect St.

