BRHD updates COVID-19 testing registration

(OLNEY) In the latest now weekly update from the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney, there were 10 new positive COVID-19 cases reported since last Thursday, now with 21 active cases involving Richland County residents, all in home isolation. The other county statistics show 8 people quarantined due to contact and no one hospitalized. There have been 44,593 COVID-19 tests conducted in Richland County with 41,723 negative test results. The TB&H Office is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Call 392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org. The Health Office in Olney also in now taking appointments for COVID-19 Booster Shots which will be administered on back-to-back Thursdays next month, November 4th and 11th in both the morning and afternoon at the Olney City Park Community Building. Call the office now thru November 3rd to set up a Booster Shot appointment at 618-392-6241.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO