eBay knocks AU$134 off the super-slick Breville the Barista Pro coffee machine

The Fossil Gen 6 is a powerful smartwatch that will run the new Wear OS 3 in 2022, so it’s already easier to recommend than older devices stuck using aged software. But until it has the new operating system update, the watch doesn’t have enough to distinguish it among the other top non-Apple smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and TicWatch Pro 3. The sleek design is in the Gen 6’s favor, and its 1.28-inch AMOLED display is one of the best, but its barely-one-day battery life keeps us from recommending the watch over other longer-lasting wearables, even if you can recharge it to full in just under an hour. For those who want a top watch that works with both iOS and Android, though, the Fossil Gen 6 is a decent choice that will get better once Wear OS 3 arrives...eventually.
