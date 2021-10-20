CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-car crash injures 6 in Rehoboth

By Sarah Doiron
 9 days ago

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night following a multi-car crash in Rehoboth.

Police said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred on Route 6 around 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed one of the vehicles involved was heading down Old Providence Road while the other two were traveling in opposite directions on Route 6, according to police.

Police said the first vehicle did not yield to the others, resulting in a collision with one of the cars on Route 6. That collision ultimately caused the first car to spin out and crash into the third vehicle.

Of the victims, two were adults and four were juveniles, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

