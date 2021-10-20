CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Delta CEO Clarifies Vaccine Mandate Message as Southwest Yields to Angry Staff

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We're not opposed to vaccine mandates," Delta's CEO said. "In fact, we were the very first company, back in the spring, to put a vaccine mandate...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 27

Scott Furtak
9d ago

Bravo, Southwest and you had better not be lying!! Thank You to the Pilots & employees who stood their ground. You are all Heroes!!

Reply(1)
31
<not deleted>
8d ago

Millions of COVID+ vaxxed people showing up to work & public gatherings & schools & hospital workers & on airplanes spreading covid. Breakthrough cases are skyrocketing. VAX-MANDATES ARE ANTI-SCIENCE.

Reply(5)
9
Christopher Lesko
8d ago

A billion dollar company fining their employees $200 a month for not wanting to get the jab!!! guess I won't be flying this shithole airline either

Reply
5
Related
theasburycollegian.com

Airlines adjust COVID-19 vaccination policies following an outcry

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have updated their policy on COVID-19 vaccinations following employee outcry over threats of firing those who aren’t vaccinated by Thanksgiving. On Oct. 18, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American Airlines’ flight attendants, stated that workers will not be fired or removed...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Federal Judge Rejects Southwest Airlines Pilots' Request to Block Vaccine Mandate

Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and subject to a government mandate that requires staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Southwest pilots union alleged that the airline violated the Railway Labor Act by changing work and pay rules without negotiating. The judge said that requiring Southwest employees to be...
DALLAS, TX
flyertalk.com

Judge Upholds Southwest Airlines’ Vaccination Deadline

Despite the pilots’ union request, a federal judge will not strike down Southwest Airlines’ vaccination requirement date. Southwest Airlines employees now know the date they must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to their employer, or face being placed on unpaid leave. A federal judge denied the Southwest Airlines’ Pilots Association...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
CNN

72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit if ordered to get vaccinated

New York (CNN Business) — A large number of unvaccinated workers say they'll quit their jobs if their employers follow upcoming federal rules to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a think tank concentrating on health issues, found 37% of unvaccinated workers say they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

White House signals flexibility over Dec. 8 vaccine deadline for businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline will not require immediate action on the part of employers against unvaccinated employees when it comes into force on Dec. 8. Zients said the same was true for a Nov. 22...
POTUS
Reuters

American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted, prompting a flight diversion. "This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Ceo#Mandates#Cheddar News
KHBS

Tyson employee feels betrayed by company vaccine mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After more than 20 years at Tyson’s maintenance and engineering department, Brad Walker will drive away from his workplace Friday and not be allowed back because he’s unvaccinated. “It’s almost like we’re separated. If you took the vaccine, you’re good, if you don’t you’re bad,” said Walker.
INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

American Airlines pushes towards exemptions, not terminations, for those who are unvaccinated

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines is toning down its threats towards unvaccinated employees losing their jobs, but the future remains uncertain for those who aren’t vaccinated and don’t qualify for an exemption. FOX23 News sources inside the American Airlines Maintenance Base at Tulsa International Airport told FOX23 company leadership stopped...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS News

United Airlines says unvaccinated workers cost it millions of dollars

United Airlines says it is paying nearly $3 million a month to keep hundreds of employees, including some pilots, who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on paid leave. The Chicago-based carrier disclosed in legal documents that it is spending $1.4 million every two weeks in leave benefits on workers who haven't complied with the company's vaccine mandate. Some unvaccinated employees at United are challenging the company's vaccination policy in court.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Raytheon warns of worker losses as companies impose vaccine mandate

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies' (RTX.N) top boss warned on Tuesday the U.S. aerospace and defense firm will lose 'several thousand' employees who refused to take COVID-19 vaccines, as it prepares to meet the Biden administration's Dec. 8 deadline for immunization. "We will lose several thousand people," Raytheon Chief...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Coca-Cola is giving employees $2,000 to comply with vaccine mandate

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Coca-Cola Co. says it will give workers a one-time $2,000 bonus if they are fully vaccinated before the U.S. government’s Dec. 8 deadline. It’s the biggest push yet by the Atlanta-based soda giant...
INDUSTRY
Norwalk Hour

Report: United Airlines is Losing Millions By Keeping Unvaccinated Employees on Paid Leave

United Airlines loses about $700,000 a week by keeping its unvaccinated pilots on paid leave, according to court documents that were first reported on by Fox Business. The airline filed the court documents on Oct. 22, arguing that the temporary restraining order placed on its vaccine mandate has forced it “to place unvaccinated pilots on paid leave, which costs approximately $1.4 million every two weeks.”
INDUSTRY
Must Read Alaska

Federal workers file lawsuit over Biden vaccine mandate, citing ‘evolving science,’ worker rights, and existing law

A group of federal workers from several states have sued the Biden Administration over President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates for federal workers and federal contractors. The Federal Practice Group, a Washington, D.C. law firm, filed the complaint against President Joe Biden and numerous members of his cabinet on Oct....
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
617K+
Followers
66K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy