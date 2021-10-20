H.S. soccer: Waterford, East Lyme girls capture ECC divisional titles

Bacon Academy’s Morgan Prates, right, and Killingly’s Spencer Chviek (22) battle for possession in the air during Tuesday's ECC Division II girls' soccer game in Colchester. The teams played to a 2-2 overtime draw. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Plainfield — Aimee Girard converted a penalty kick with four minutes remaining as Waterford clinched the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II girls' soccer championship with a 4-3 win over Plainfield on Tuesday.

The Lancers (10-2-1, 6-0-1) won a match highlighted by a few twists and turns.

Plainfield took a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match on a goal by Eiland Brockett before Waterford erupted for three goals during a 15-minute span to seemingly take charge.

Emily Gates tied the game, Amarys Jimenez put the Lancers ahead 2-1 (Nicole Li assisted on both) and Girard scored off a direct kick to make it 3-1.

But the Panthers bounced back to tie it on consecutive penalty kicks by Lindsey Price before Girard score her late game-winner.

"So proud of the team today as they showed a great deal of resilience," Waterford coach Chris Ghiglia said. "They wanted this championship today."

Goalie McKenzie Gregory made five saves for the Lancers.

In other games:

• East Lyme wrapped up the ECC Division I title with a 5-0 win over Norwich Free Academy. Margaret Dunne had two goals and an assist for the Vikings (11-2, 5-0) while Meredith Healy added a goal and two assists, Abigail Belleville had a goal and an assist, Summer Antonio scored a goal and Sarina McCollum added an assist. Goalies Lillian Massung and Morgan Dube combined for seven saves. Caitlin Daley made seven saves in goal for NFA (3-5-4, 2-2-1).

• Freshman Audrey Palmer headed the ball into the net with just 1:30 remaining as Bacon Academy rallied to earn a 2-2 overtime draw with Killingly in an ECC Division II game. Liz Glover assisted for the Bobcats (6-4-3, 2-3-2), who overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Kayla Hall, assisted by Skylar Gustavsen, scored in the 58th minute for Bacon and goalie Sammi Ciaglo denied Killingly in five minutes into overtime when she deflect a shot high and off the crossbar.

• Ledyard clinched at least a share of the ECC Division II title with a 6-0 win over Windham. Maddie McLeod scored three goals for the Colonels (8-1-3, 6-0), who can win the title outright with a win at home next Tuesday against Montville. Ledyard also received goals from Jess English, Megan Armstrong and Sarah Bailey, while English and Delaney Vaudrey added assists.

• Sienna Sferrazza had two goals and an assist to lead St. Bernard past Wheeler 4-1 in an ECC Division IV match. Emily Hernandez added a goal and an assist for the Saints (10-1-1, 4-0), who lead the division, while Angelica Tompkins added one goal, Meri Kambolli and Erin Londregan had assists, and goalie Chloe Jenkins made two saves. Marissa Perkins scored for the Lions (5-6, 1-4) and goalie Addie Hauptmann made 19 saves.

Boys

• Jake McKenna scored two goals as Valle Regional beat Old Lyme 5-2 in the Shoreline Conference. Liam Celic had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats (4-9, 4-6), Mason Bussman added a goal and goalie Jonah Lathrop stopped seven shots.

• Lua Iglesias scored Grasso Tech's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Norwich Tech in the CTC. The Eagles are 1-11-1 while Norwich Tech improves to 7-4-2.