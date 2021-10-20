CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/6 Committee Chair Warns Those Thinking of Defying Subpoenas Before Bannon Vote: ‘You Are On Notice’

By Michael Luciano
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously to send a contempt of Congress referral for Steve Bannon to the full House. The vote was 9-0. The committee subpoenaed Bannon and is seeking his testimony about what if any communications he...

The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
The New Yorker

Garland vs. Bannon Is Bidenism vs. Trumpism

Few people have made their names in Washington more differently than Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Republican political operative Steve Bannon. Garland, a sixty-eight-year-old former federal judge, has built his career on carefully following fact and legal precedent. Assiduously even-handed, despite being cheated out of a chance at a seat on the Supreme Court by Mitch McConnell, Garland is, some commentators worry, fair-minded to a fault. Bannon, a sixty-seven-year-old former investment banker and movie producer, is a founding father of Trumpism. As Donald Trump’s campaign manager and chief White House strategist, he mastered the art of the performative political lie—an emotive false claim that undermines Americans’ faith in public institutions, plays on their fears and prejudices, and creates a fervent voter base that turns out on Election Day.
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
abc17news.com

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify — teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee pushes forward with investigation as Steve Bannon ignores subpoena

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is moving forward with its sprawling investigation despite a snub from Trump ally Steve Bannon. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks, Daniel Strauss, Senior Political Correspondent for the New Republic, and Boston Globe Opinion Columnist Renee Graham joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the next steps in the investigation. Oct. 24, 2021.
Washington Times

Pelosi: Steve Bannon should be prosecuted for defying Jan. 6 subpoena

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon should be prosecuted for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena for information related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Yes, I do,” Ms. Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”. The House Friday voted...
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
Daily Mail

Congress is expected to pass vote today on holding Steve Bannon in contempt for defying his January 6 subpoena: AG Garland WON'T commit to bringing charges and says DOJ will 'follow the facts'

The House will vote Thursday afternoon to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House Select Committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. In the highly likely event that the measure succeeds, the matter will be handed over...
