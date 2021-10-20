Local roundup: Hahn sets two swimming records for East Lyme

East Lyme — Nikki Hahn set school and pool records in the 100-yard freestyle (53.16) in addition to winning the 50 freestyle (25.87) as East Lyme remained unbeaten with a 93-81 win over Norwich Free Academy in an Eastern Connecticut Conference swim meet on Tuesday.

Hahn was also member of the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams for the Vikings (6-0, 6-0).

Hahn set a school record in the 50 freestyle leading off the 200 freestyle relay as she Lauren Hinckley, Kristin Timpano and Donna Park won in (1:55.54). Hannah Socha, Delaney Donavan, Hahn and Park teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:11.14).

Grace Liu won the 200 freestyle (2:14.45) and 100 butterfly (1:09.36), Jamie Kim won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.05), Grace Xu won the 100 backstroke (1:06.57) and Hinckley won the 1-meter dive (138.60 points) for East Lyme.

Natalie Bezanson won the 200 individual medley (2:30.61) and 500 freestyle (5:48.67) for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3). Also, Margaret Corey, Dianna Alarcon, Stephanie Herr and Stephanie Wells won the 400 freestyle (5:22.21).

H.S. volleyball

• Callie Nanos had 12 kills and seven aces as Lyman Memorial swept Norwich Free Academy 25-13, 25-15, 25-12. Carlee DeRoehn had six kills and four aces for Lyman (9-2) and Arianna Garcia added five aces. The Wildcats are 3-10.

• Maya Hillman had 10 kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace as Montville downed Killingly 25-9, 25-11, 25-11 in an ECC Division III match. Christyna Winstead had seven aces and three kills for Montville (7-9, 3-3) and Abby Luyten added three assists and three kills.

• Prince Tech beat Grasso Tech 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 in a Connecticut Technical Conference match. Sherly Caba had five kills and five digs for Grasso (2-11) and Grace Pitko had nine digs.

H.S. field hockey

• Sophia Hathaway had three goals in Waterford's 5-0 win over Killingly in an ECC game. Joyce Mak and Kam Mazzulli both scored for the Lancers (4-7-2, 2-5-2).

Men's soccer

• Coast Guard Academy scored three times in the second half to pull away from Massachusetts Maritime, 4-2, in a New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference game. Robbie Fugett, Michael Daunt, Brennan King and Brendan Ahl scored for the Bears (9-4-1, 2-3-0) and Gabe Gallant, John Flood, Jude Sargent and Noah Engstrom each added an assist. Also, Josh Hudson had three saves. The Buccaneers are 4-10, 2-3.

• Jordan Viotto scored at 89:35 to lift Connecticut College to a 2-1 win over Rhode Island College. Matt Scoffone had a goal and an assist, Jorge Mendo had an assist and Sam Maidenberg had four saves for Conn (9-3).

Women's soccer

• Whitney Hoban scored her second goal on a penalty kick at 97:02 to lead Trinity to a 2-1 overtime victory over Conn College in a New England Small College Athletic Conference game. Mariana Cournoyer had four saves for Trinity (7-5-1, 3-4-1). Old Lyme's Maya Johnson scored and Sarah Hall had six saves for the Camels (8-2-2, 5-2-1).

Women's volleyball

• Sara Labadorf had 51 digs as Springfield snapped Coast Guard's six-match NEWMAC win streak with a 19-25, 25-22, 31-29, 17-25, 17-15 victory. Noelle Tursky had 48 assists and 17 digs, Sophia Galdamez had a career and match-high 27 kills along with 17 digs and Amanda Dake had 16 kills, eight digs and four aces for Coast Guard (13-6, 6-2).

Women's basketball

• UConn-Avery Point has been ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III women's basketball poll. The Pointers did not compete in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, but they went 19-9 in 2019-20 and reached the Region 21 tournament final for the third straight year. Avery Point opens its season on Nov. 6 with a game against No. 8 Hostos Community College in the Johhny Jones Memorial Tipoff Tournament.