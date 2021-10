Montreal’s last win against Detroit was in March of 2019. Detroit is four games into the season and are pacing for 102.5 points. I don’t think that’s realistic, but even in the two losses the team has looked better than in similar situations from previous years. Getting outraced by Tampa is a good lesson in how much farther they have to go to run with the contenders and getting held down by a suffocating system is never fun, but turning an attempt to erase a 2-0 deficit in the third period into only an empty-netter instead of a 5-0 collapse is progress.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO