Combat Sports

Bellator 268's Mukhamed Berkhamov wants quick turnaround after two-year layoff

By Farah Hannoun, Nolan King
USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Mukhamed Berkhamov extended his winning streak to 12 after over two years on the sidelines. Berkhamov (15-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) returned to action for...

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former WWE Star

He’s up next. AEW has been quite the game changer in just their few years of existence. While they have done all kinds of things for the wrestling world, one of the most important has been offering wrestlers another major promotion where they can ply their trade. That is something that has been missing from the mainstream wrestling world for a long time now, and it turns out that we are going to be seeing someone new in an AEW ring.
WWE
Fightful

Scott Coker On Fedor Emelianenko's Future After Bellator 269: "Maybe Spring of Next Year, That’s When You’ll See Fedor Fight Again"

Bellator President Scott Coker revealed when Fedor Emelianenko could potentially return to the Bellator cage, following his first-round knockout victory over Timothy Johnson at Bellator 269. Coker spoke with the media following Emelianenko's victory on Saturday night and revealed that while he just wants to let the heavyweight MMA legend...
UFC
Sherdog

Matches to Make After Bellator 268

Where once there were eight, now only two remain in Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight grand prix. Though the withdrawals of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson were undoubtedly disappointing, the bracket still produced arguably the best possible matchup from the field, with Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson scoring emphatic victories in their respective semifinal bouts at Bellator 268 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday night. It was the rare weekend in which the California-based promotion stole the spotlight from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and for good reason. Bellator 268 offered plenty of intrigue throughout, so here are a few matches that should be made in the aftermath of Saturday’s event.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoff#Gallery#Combat#Russian#Phoenix List
FanSided

Updated Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix bracket after Bellator 268

Bellator 268 closed out the semi-finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Bellator 268 saw the semi-finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix get closed out with Corey Anderson and Vadim Nemkov advancing to the finals of the tournament. The Bellator light heavyweight title will be on the line, giving Anderson the opportunity he wanted after leaving the UFC. It won’t be an easy one, however as he’ll be fighting the champion Nemkov, who has been all kinds of dominant.
COMBAT SPORTS
fcfighter.com

Ryan Bader Posts Statement Following Quick Loss at Bellator 268

Ryan Bader has posted a statement, following his quick loss to Corey Anderson at Bellator 268. Bader faced Anderson in the semifinals of the Bellator’s light heavyweight grand prix. The latter sent Bader to the deck with a right hand not long into the fight, and brought about the stoppage with follow-up punches.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Let him savor this thing': No rush on deciding Fedor's next move after stunning Bellator 269 win

Fedor Emelianenko did it again. In the Bellator 269 headliner Saturday, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) fought for the first time in almost two years and flattened Tim Johnson with a first-round knockout combination. For both “The Last Emperor” and his current promoter, Scott Coker, the promotion’s debut in Moscow was a special one.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Colby Covington On Long Layoff: “No One Wanted To Fight Me”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has laid the blame for his long layoff on the other contenders in the division, who, according to him, didn’t want to fight him. Covington hasn’t been in action for over a year. After falling short of capturing the 170-pound gold at UFC 245 in 2019, “Chaos” looked to rebound against former champion Tyron Woodley last September.
UFC
Scranton Times

Lions focusing on quick turnaround after disappointment

As fans sat in stunned silence, Penn State players did what they always do after games. They marched, en masse, toward the team’s tunnel in the south end of Beaver Stadium. They were going to sing the school’s alma mater together, arm in arm. Big victory or, in this case, stunning loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Abigail Montes ecstatic with upset win over Claressa Shields: 'I showed her what's MMA'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Abigail Montes spoiled the party for one of the biggest names in women’s combat sports today. The 21-year-old Mexican fighter picked up a big upset win over two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist and decorated boxing champion, Claressa Shields, at the 2021 PFL Championship on Wednesday night. Montes (3-0) handed Shields (1-1) her first professional loss in MMA, outpointing her in a split decision.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

Video: Will Nate Diaz's next UFC fight be his last?

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster is nearing the end of his contract. UFC president Dana White recently said Nate Diaz has one fight left on his deal. And given how the “Ultimate Fighter” winner is infamously standoffish when it comes to dealing with the UFC, or authority in general, the speculation about Diaz not only was about who might be his next opponent – but whether or not the fight might only be his last in the UFC, but his last in MMA, period.
UFC
USA Today

Former UFC fighter disqualified for illegal knee at UAE Warriors 24 in Abu Dhabi

Hopefully, this is the last of the illegal knees we’ll see end a fight in Abu Dhabi this weekend. On the eve of UFC 267, two-time UFC veteran KB Bhullar (9-3) was disqualified in his middleweight matchup with Syrian opponent Tarek Suleiman (12-7) after landing a clearly unscrupulous shot to a downed opponent.
UFC
USA Today

Arch Manning flew to Denver to work out with Peyton Manning over the summer

Newman’s Arch Manning is one of the hottest recruits in high school football, drawing serious interest from some of the biggest college football programs in the country. Growing up in a football family has certainly helped his chances to succeed. Earlier this summer, Arch flew to Denver to work with...
NFL

