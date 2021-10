Hawaii has announced that fully vaccinated tourists will be welcome back from 1 November.Non-essential travel will once again be permitted to the island state, following a drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.“Our hospitals are doing better, we have less Covid patients in them. And I think, most importantly, our healthcare system has responded and it feels like we do have the ability to move forward with economic recovery,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige, reports the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.“Because of this, it is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the state of Hawaii....

