Both manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom deserve a ton of credit for the Boston Red Sox’s success in 2021. While Cora pulled the right strings from the dugout, Bloom assembled a talented roster that resulted in Boston being far more competitive than many expected. The Red Sox finished just two wins shy of reaching the World Series, losing to the Houston Astros in six games in the American League Championship Series.

