The wild night that unfolded this week in Clackamas County might have proven too much even for actor and writer Will Ferrell’s well-honed script chops:. A 25-year-old man stands accused of driving a stolen truck erratically, firing at a fellow motorist who then fired back with a rifle, leading police on a chase, crashing into a garage, running into the woods and breaking into a Beaver Lake home only to emerge wearing a racing car costume of Ferrell’s character from “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO