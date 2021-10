A Maryland teacher will remain in jail pending trial after her husband allegedly sold US Navy submarine plans to what he believed was a foreign government as part of a year-long FBI sting.A federal judge in West Virginia has determined that Diana Toebbe could be a flight risk, and that the potential life sentence and gravity of the espionage charges against her and her husband Jonathan Toebbe demonstrate that she is “a danger to every community and to our national security by clear and convincing evidence,” according to the detention order issued on 21 October.The couple pleaded not guilty...

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO