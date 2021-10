LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens residents will vote on an advisory ballot measure in the November election on whether consumer fireworks should be allowed in the city. Proposition No. 1 itself would not ban fireworks in the city. Lake Stevens City Council intends to use the results of the advisory ballot measure to assist in their decision whether or not to approve an ordinance that would make consumer fireworks illegal within the city.

LAKE STEVENS, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO