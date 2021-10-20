CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's local govts need to monitor developers' operational issues, projects - NDRC official

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s local governments need to closely monitor the operational issues facing some property developers and real estate projects, a state planner official said in a trip to the Chinese city of Changsha on Tuesday.

The government will prioritise fending off risks and ensuring the stable and healthy development of the property market, Liu Wuxing, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, told Changsha local government officials, according to a statement from the regulator on Wednesday.

