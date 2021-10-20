CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 19, vs 25 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Oct. 19 compared with 25 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 17 were locally transmitted cases, up from 9 a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The new local cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Ningxia.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 19, mainland China had 96,601 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now China launches possible 'satellite-crushing weapon' as President Xi calls on military to 'break new ground' in arms development following hypersonic nuke test

China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

China opposes any contact between US, Taiwan

Beijing [China], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): China opposes any military and official contacts between the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington's interference in Taiwan's affairs, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Thursday. The head of the Taiwan administration, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed to CNN in a fresh interview...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Third Chinese city placed under Covid lockdown

China placed a third city under lockdown on Thursday to tackle Covid-19 numbers, with around six million people now under orders to stay home as Beijing chases zero cases before the upcoming Winter Olympics. The country has taken a zero tolerance approach to the virus since it first emerged in central China in 2019, stamping out emerging flare-ups with border closures, targeted lockdowns and strict quarantines. Although the hard-line measures have kept the number of new cases far lower than most countries, the world's most populous nation is currently grappling with small outbreaks in at least eleven provinces. The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city -- with a population of over four million -- and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yunnan#Covid 19#Beijing
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,274 New COVID Cases, 14 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,274 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 791,705. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,577. There were 91,857 total new tests reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.67%. There are 528 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 134 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 2,000 Tourists Reportedly Quarantined in China; 14,616 New Cases Statewide; 2 Additional Kane Deaths

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: 2,000 Tourists Quarantined in China; U.S. Buys 50 Million Pfizer Doses; Moderna Announces New Agreement. Factories have reopened and production is steadily picking up in major manufacturing areas of Southeast Asia as COVID-19 cases have...
WORLD
Reuters

Mexico registers 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexico added 4,001 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 320 more fatalities on Friday, health ministry data showed, bringing the country’s overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,951 and the total number of cases to 3,802,287. Officials have said the ministry’s official figures likely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Finance and health ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies said they would take steps to ensure 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and created a task force to fight future pandemics. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here for...
WORLD
The Independent

Bulgaria's hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 infection surge

Medical workers at Bulgaria’s main emergency hospital are waging an uphill battle as a surge in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system. Following a relatively quiet summer, the Balkan country has been hit hard by another wave of the pandemic as it failed to take tighter containment measures. Bulgaria's health woes have been compounded by a prolonged political crisis that has left the country without a regular government since last spring, eroding public trust in institutions. Bulgarian health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government — just 1 in 4 adults is fully...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. intelligence agencies said on Friday they may never be able to identify the origins of COVID-19, as they released a new, more detailed version of their review of whether the coronavirus came from animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab. The Office of the U.S. Director of...
U.S. POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy