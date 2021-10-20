China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 19, vs 25 a day earlier

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Oct. 19 compared with 25 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 17 were locally transmitted cases, up from 9 a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The new local cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Ningxia.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 19, mainland China had 96,601 confirmed coronavirus cases.