CHELSEA, Mich. — The mother of four children is recovering from severe burns after rescuing her kids from a fire at their home in southeastern Michigan. Firefighters say Mikala Vish repeatedly went back into her Chelsea home to save the kids Tuesday. Lt. Derek Klink calls it the “most heroic thing” he's ever seen. Vish is in a hospital with burns on more than 60% of her body.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO