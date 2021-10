SU’s men swimmers defeated Fairmont State, 80-43 in a dual meet hosted by Cal U Friday night, winning all but two events. The team is now 3-1 in the win-loss column. Senior Vin Salvatore (Howell, N.J./Howell) and junior David Bussard (West Chester, Pa./Bayard Rustin) each recorded a pair of victories. Bussard swam the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:41.69, and later won the 200-yard backstroke in a conference cut of 2:01.42. Salvatore won the 400-yard IM in a conference cut of 4:24.79 and came right back to win the 200-yard butterfly in 2:05.29.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO