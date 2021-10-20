Gary man sues after accusing police of kneeling on him

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man is suing northwest Indiana police more than year after he alleged that officers sprayed him with pepper spray and knelt on him when they encountered him near a protest over George Floyd’s death.

Randall Smith’s federal lawsuit names Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and county police officer Jay Cruz as defendants and seeks damages “for deprivation of his civil rights.” Smith’s attorney says his client was watching police respond to the May 31, 2020, protest near a Merrillville mall but he was not participating. He says Smith was following police directives before he was sprayed with pepper spray. Martinez’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the suit.

Copyright 202 1 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.