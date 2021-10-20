CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Highlights: Gulu's hat trick leads Hubbard to sectional final

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard downed Lakeview 6-0 in Tuesday’s Division II sectional semifinals to advance to Saturday’s final.

Rebels roll in tournament win over the Devils

Senior captain Jacob Gulu scored a hat trick in the win.

“It just really meant a lot,” Gulu said. “The last two years we lost in the first round, so we really needed this one, It’s been a while since we got past this and it really feels good to finally get past the first round.”

