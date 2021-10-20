CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXT Halloween Havoc Host Decided On 10/19 NXT 2.0; Chucky Announced As A Special Guest

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
 9 days ago
Halloween Havoc now has its host and special guest all lined up. On October 26, NXT will present Halloween Havoc. The event will see the NXT Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Tag Team Titles and NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles defended on it. Over the past couple of days,...

Fightful

TAELER: NXT Halloween Havoc Returns

The next NXT featured event is fast approaching. Later this month NXT 2.0 will be hosting its second ever Halloween Havoc event! Halloween Havoc is an NXT special episode that will is set to air on October 26, 2021. Like its name, the show will be sporting themed matches that are reminiscent of a Halloween festival.The event will in fact air during Halloween week this year on USA Network and boasts several NXT 2.0 Championship bouts. And in keeping with that vibe, I think it is safe to say that NXT 2.0 is giving Halloween Havoc its own makeover with killer bouts to match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Cobb Comments On A Possible Return To AEW In The Future, NJPW, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jeff Cobb commented on a possible return to AEW in the future, working the G1 Climax tournament, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On being focused on NJPW right now: “New Japan is the right decision for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Superstar Lana Changes Up Her Look

Former WWE Superstar Lana is now a brunette. On Thursday, the Ravishing Russian shared several close-up videos of her new look via Instagram Stories. It appears Lana has changed her appearance to audition for a movie or TV show, as one of her captions asked fans to guess what she was auditioning for.
WWE
Fightful

Stipulation Added To Women's Triple Threat Match On 10/19 NXT 2.0

The quest for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles just got a little bit more interesting. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark are set to defend their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne at NXT Halloween Havoc. Before the three teams collide on October 26, one woman from each team will do battle in a triple threat match on the October 19 episode of NXT 2.0.
WWE
Fightful

MSK To Defend NXT Tag Team Titles At NXT Halloween Havoc

Another title match has been announced for Halloween Havoc. Two weeks ago, following their tag team title defence, MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) were attacked by Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. During the October 19 episode of NXT 2.0, Imperium picked up a victory over Diamond Mine's Juilus...
WWE
Fightful

NXT Viewership On 10/19/21 Drops Ahead Of NXT Halloween Havoc

Viewership was down for the final NXT episode before Halloween Havoc. According to ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday's episode of NXT pulled 606,000 viewers, which is down from last week's total of 632,000 viewers. The October 19 episode scored a 0.14 rating (180,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from last...
WWE
Fightful

"Mysterious Superstar" Set For NXT Halloween Havoc

According to the latest episode of NXT, there will be a new WWE character set to arrive at the next NXT Halloween Havoc event scheduled for later this month. In a mere two weeks, the latest installment of the revived Halloween Havoc event will lay to rest the rumors surrounding the new WWE character. As the WWE Universe tuned in to this past episode of NXT 2.0, WWE aired an eerie vignette that teased the excitingly imminent debut of a new WWE Superstar with their sights set on Halloween Havoc! While Halloween Havoc was only recently revived by WWE for the NXT brand, the history of the mainstay PPV under the WCW banner made it a must see event every year from 1989 to 2000. In my opinion, it is thrilling to see the event reinvigorated with the fighting spirit of the NXT Superstars in their second ever NXT Halloween Havoc…
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ladder Match Stipulation Added To WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Next Week

Next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 will be a very special episode. Halloween Havoc is coming on October 26th and they held a Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal match this week where the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match received an interesting stipulation. Io Shirai took on Jacy Jayne...
WWE
PWMania

WWE To Name Halloween Havoc On NXT Tonight, Updated Lineup

The host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be determined later tonight. After a social media back & forth between LA Knight and Grayson Waller this week, WWE has announced that the two will lock up during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. The winner will get to be the special host for next Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc episode.
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

NXT Halloween Havoc Card & Preview

One of the best revivals that WWE has done recently is bringing back Halloween Havoc. The old WCW show is a favorite this time of year, and NXT does a good job paying homage while also making it new for their audience. This year Halloween Havoc is the regular NXT show on Tuesday nights with four title matches on deck. Here is the card for the show:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Host To Be Determined, New Matches For Tonight

The host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be determined later tonight. After a social media back & forth between LA Knight and Grayson Waller this week, WWE has announced that the two will lock up during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. The winner will get to be the special host for next Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc episode.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Card For Next Week’s Halloween Havoc Themed Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, we now have the updated lineup for next week’s Halloween Havoc themed episode of NXT. You can check out the updated Halloween Havoc card below:. NXT Championship Match:. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker. Scareway to Hell NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match:
WWE
