NXT Halloween Havoc Host Decided On 10/19 NXT 2.0; Chucky Announced As A Special Guest

According to the latest episode of NXT, there will be a new WWE character set to arrive at the next NXT Halloween Havoc event scheduled for later this month. In a mere two weeks, the latest installment of the revived Halloween Havoc event will lay to rest the rumors surrounding the new WWE character. As the WWE Universe tuned in to this past episode of NXT 2.0, WWE aired an eerie vignette that teased the excitingly imminent debut of a new WWE Superstar with their sights set on Halloween Havoc! While Halloween Havoc was only recently revived by WWE for the NXT brand, the history of the mainstay PPV under the WCW banner made it a must see event every year from 1989 to 2000. In my opinion, it is thrilling to see the event reinvigorated with the fighting spirit of the NXT Superstars in their second ever NXT Halloween Havoc…

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO