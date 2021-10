Tuesday night saw the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The season officially started with the Brooklyn Nets playing in Milwaukee against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Following that game, the Golden State Warriors visited Los Angeles to play against the Lakers in the Staples Center. While those are just two games of over 1,200 that NBA fans can see over the course of the regular season, there is a lot to take away from those games.

