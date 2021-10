With heavy rain in the forecast, at least a few municipalities that had scheduled Trick or Treat night for Friday, Oct. 29 have rescheduled. Here’s a look at the latest update on hours for designated Trick or Treat nights around central Pennsylvania. This information can change quickly, so it’s always advisable to check with your municipality for any further changes before you head out.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO