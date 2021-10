FOXBORO (CBS) — With a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, the New England Revolution are now the proud new owners of the MLS record for most points in a season. With Wednesday’s victory at Gillette Stadium, the Revs improved to 22-4-7 on the season. Their 73 points are the most ever by a club in a single season in Major League Soccer history. And they still have another match to add to that ridiculous point total. Additionally, Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena is now tied with Sigi Schmid for the most MLS regular season wins at...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO