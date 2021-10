Bettendorf firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday. Firefighters were called to 2907 Glenn St. at 2:36 a.m. A smoke alarm woke the occupant of the home who was able to get out of his house and to the neighbor’s house for help, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. He was transported by Medic to Genesis East.

