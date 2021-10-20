CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Review: Carcass – Torn Arteries

By April Rose
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though made of veggies, the cover art for the long-awaited Torn Arteries album is a pretty medically accurate depiction of a heart. It’s a shame the actual music on the album didn’t seem to have as much heart as the cover implied. While it was an enjoyable listen, Torn Arteries...

music.mxdwn.com

Vulture

Young Thug Rocks With It, Drops New Album Punk

Open up the mosh pit: Young Thug’s Punk is finally here. The rapper’s long-teased album arrived slightly late on October 15, after some reported last-minute additions, hitting streaming at 3 a.m. ET. The album is Thugger’s second in name, but just the latest in a string of dozens if you count his mixtapes and compilations; just earlier this year, he helmed Slime Language 2, a compilation for his label Young Stoner Life. Despite its name, the 20-track Punk doesn’t stray too far from Thugger’s Atlanta trap roots, aside from some stray guitars. (Although he did debut a few album tracks live with a rock band for NPR, including Travis Barker on drums.) Like Slime Language, Punk arrives with a stacked guest list too: Future, Doja Cat, Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Gunna, and J. Cole all feature alongside a curious appearance by former fun. singer Nate Ruess and two posthumous verses from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Happy Slime Season to all who celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
musicomh.com

Lone – Always Inside Your Head

Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
MUSIC
theithacan.org

Review: New album features annoyingly repetitive melodies

The sounds of experimental pop and jazz battle each other for dominance in the ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD’s new album “Talk Memory.” Though it comes across as futuristic and eccentric at first, the continuation of annoyingly repetitive melodies might make a listener never want to talk about the memory of this album again.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Blackwater Holylight, Silence/Motion

There is a quote by the author Margaret Atwood that comes to mind in considering Blackwater Holylight‘s third album, Silence/Motion: ‘Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.’ It says something that as human beings, we live in a culture in which sexual assault, rape, and the killing of women by men is a cliché. It’s a trope of tv storytelling. How many “gritty” procedurals define themselves at the expense of the feminine body? Sexual violence, fetishized. Blood dried on nude flesh.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Monolord, Your Time to Shine

The difficulty in talking about Monolord at this point is doing so in non-superlative terms. Your Time to Shine is a tale of Monolord and Monolord. There is Monolord, the Gothenburg trio whose riff worship across now-five full-lengths has cast an influential net that spans every continent they’ve touched on tour and then some. The three-piece of guitarist/vocalist Thomas V. Jäger, bassist Mika Häkki and drummer/engineer Esben Willems, who since their 2014 debut, Empress Rising (discussed here) have done nothing other than dominate the heavy underground, tonally and in work ethic. Monolord the beast. With a sound that seems infinitely imitable — as the lumbering hordes in their significant shadow prove — but unable to be reproduced verbatim.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: TWELVE FOOT NINJA Vengeance

It has been half a decade since Outlier, a superb display of experimental genre fusion with a djenty alt-metal foundation portrayed through envelope-pushing bangers like "One Hand Killing" and "Invincible." In 2016, I lent much praise to the LP, yet over the years I've yearned for more material with large expectations. Twelve Foot Ninja is the type of band that deserves to mature gracefully with each release, so I've had high hopes that their overindulgence in the Mr. Bungle / Faith No More influence would be plucked out like baby teeth and replaced with a more unique, modern set of chompers.
ROCK MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Elton John, ‘The Lockdown Sessions': Album Review

Elton John has made a point of comparing his duets album The Lockdown Sessions to the session work he did in the '60s before breaking out as a solo artist. That makes sense because the knighted music legend occasionally takes a back seat to some of the high-profile guests featured here.
MUSIC
theconcordian.org

Album review: We Are Scientists is back with “Huffy”

The NYC post-punk revival, alt-rock group We Are Scientists just released their first album in three years. Hiding with age, this duo supplies a sound that I love and look for in other groups of the same genre. With a light, but grungy sound there’s no wonder their top track on Spotify has over 20 million streams.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon (Album Review)

Established in the late 1990s, and now boasting 10 studio albums under their belt, Trivium deserve to be classed as metal heavyweights. The Florida band have long taken great pleasure in mixing a brooding array of heavy styles and subgenres, but ‘In the Court of the Dragon’ is perhaps their most bullish and most profound work to date.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

JPEGMafia – ‘LP!’ album review: a wacky free-for-all fourth album

Hidden among the flashy rappers hitting it big in the mainstream lie idiosyncratic music makers with a rebellious style that pushes the boundaries, unearthed by quirky lovers of the art form that is hip-hop. One of the most innovative out there is Brooklynite JPEGMafia. Experimenting with crazy samples and genre-blending, his rap always feels otherworldly, perfectly backed up on his first critically acclaimed studio album, ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’. It’s a record which expresses some of the same absurd chaos as his fourth offering ‘LP!’.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Finneas - Optimist (Album Review)

On his debut album, Billie Eilish’s producer and co-writer brother reins in the gothic electronica of his superstar sibling’s records in favour of easy listening ‘70s yacht-rock cut with 2020s digital arrangement. The result is largely unconvincing. One reason for that is the relative tedium of the overall sound. Finneas...
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Lana Del Rey releases second album of 2021

The wait for Lana Del Rey’s eighth studio album, Blue Banisters, is over, and it’s her most insightful album yet. The 36-year-old artist initially teased an album titled Rock Sweet Candy and set a release date for June. She delayed the release date before announcing that she would instead release Blue Banisters.
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

BADBADNOTGOOD - Talk Memory Music Album Reviews

With nods to the likes of Miles Davis and Pharoah Sanders, the inventive Canadian band sets aside its affinity for hip-hop and kindles a love of classic jazz. BADBADNOTGOOD are sometimes dubbed “alt jazz,” a quick and easy tag, but not without truth. It was at a jazz program at Humber College in Toronto where the band came together and discovered a mutual affinity for hip-hop. Two early albums, BBNG and BBNG2, reinvented well-known rap songs as post-bop and lounge jams, connecting the two great American institutions from the opposite direction as jazz-head rap artists like Guru and Freestyle Fellowship. By 2015, BBNG had recorded a joint album with Ghostface Killah—the stoned grooves of Sour Soul gave Tony Starks his most replayable project of the last decade—and their résumé includes work with Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator, two more artists who enjoy amalgamating jazz and rap. After the dusty jukebox-soul and electronica of 2016’s eclectic IV, the band’s latest album, Talk Memory, is its tightest turn yet, presenting a group often defined by proximity to modern hip-hop in the idiom of more classic jazz sounds.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ladyhawke Announces New Album Time Flies Alongside Playable Gameboy Cartridge, Shares Debut Title Track

Famed indie pop star Ladyhawke (known personally as ‘Pip’ Brown) announced a new album, Time Flies, coming out on November 19, along with an original video game set to be released as a playable Gameboy Cartridge. The game is on sale on her website and comes in blue, green, gray, red, and yellow, all for $23. The game will be a quest to help Ladyhawke finish the album, guiding the player through the album’s main tracks. In a move that will delight music and video game fans alike, this is a particularly novel idea, as it harkens back to a past era of video games on the Nintendo Gameboy system, which notably hasn’t had any officially released games on it in over a decade. Perhaps this move is a nod to the title of the album and the new titular single “Time Flies”, as releasing a game on a long discontinued system is sure to evoke nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Teen Daze Announces New Album Interior for December 2021 Release Alongside Album Release Shows, Shares New Music Video for “Swimming”

Jamison Isaak, well known by most as Teen Daze, just released a video for a track off his upcoming record Interior. The pale gradients and saturated hues in Isaak’s video for “Swimming” are paired seamlessly with the calm yet upbeat melody of the track. With the use of VR motion capture and reactive animation, the video instills the desire to dance, while at the same time relaxing. To see this contradicting brilliance, check out the video below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
stereoboard.com

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres (Album Review)

On paper, it looks like Coldplay are getting desperate. Their last album, 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’, was a double record that delivered several solid gold pop tunes despite sections of creative drift. But it didn’t really butter the parsnips commercially, and they’ve moved to shore up this oversight by calling in collabs with BTS and Selena Gomez.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Limp Bizkit’s First Album In 10 Years May Drop On Halloween, Fred Durst Teases Possible Album Cover

In a long overdue move, Limp Bizkit announced their first album in nearly 10 years. After teasing releasing songs in the form of an EP, such as “Turn It Up, Bitch” or “Goodbye” frontman Fred Durst finally announced that he might release a new album on Halloween, along with a single piece of the cover art. Along with this Durst released another snippet of the album cover over his instagram stories. The full album cover and track list have not yet been released as of this writing. Earlier this year, Limp Bizkit teased their return to music, and the fans who remain after a 10 year hiatus were certainly excited to hear of their return, especially after the release of their song “Dad Vibes”. Limp Bizkit was slated to be in many festivals after covid restrictions were relaxed, but ended up dropping out and having to be replaced by other artists, citing covid safety concerns.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Snail Mail Share Bold New Song And Music Video For “Madonna”

Indie pop artist Snail Mail (known personally as Lindsey Jordan) released an emotional new single in the form of “Madonna”. The song was premiered along with a live performance from the Armour-Stiner Octagon House. This is the third single released in support of Jordan’s upcoming album Valentine. The first single announced was the title track “Valentine“. The second single for the album, “Ben Franklin”, was released not long after. In the live performance, Jordan sings with the support of a myriad of musicians on keyboards, drums and all sorts of string instruments in a more stripped down version of the song.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce New Album The Boy Named If For January 2022 Release, Share New Song “Magnificent Hurt”

Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters announced they will release a new album The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s stories) on January 14, 2022. Along with the announcement of the new album, Costello released a new song titled “Magnificent Hurt”. A groovy throwback rock and roll sounding track that is anchored by Costello’s emotive, romantic voice and lyrics. With a beachy sounding guitar and keyboard pacing the track, Elvis Costello’s distinctive soulful voice is given room to shine and he belts out lyrics of how magnificent this love interest of his is.
MUSIC

