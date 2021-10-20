Album Review: Carcass – Torn Arteries

In a long overdue move, Limp Bizkit announced their first album in nearly 10 years. After teasing releasing songs in the form of an EP, such as “Turn It Up, Bitch” or “Goodbye” frontman Fred Durst finally announced that he might release a new album on Halloween, along with a single piece of the cover art. Along with this Durst released another snippet of the album cover over his instagram stories. The full album cover and track list have not yet been released as of this writing. Earlier this year, Limp Bizkit teased their return to music, and the fans who remain after a 10 year hiatus were certainly excited to hear of their return, especially after the release of their song “Dad Vibes”. Limp Bizkit was slated to be in many festivals after covid restrictions were relaxed, but ended up dropping out and having to be replaced by other artists, citing covid safety concerns.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO