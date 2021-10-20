CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving and Vaccine Hesitancy

By Blake Montgomery
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charles Barkley took aim at vaccine hesitancy Tuesday night, singling out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has refused to be vaccinated and who may sit out the upcoming season,...

104.5 The Team

Charles Barkley Rips Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving on Vax Stance

Last night the NBA debuted their 2021-22 season on TNT. There was a lot to be excited about, as the season tipped off with the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo taking on the powerful Brooklyn Nets, led by superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. All seemed wonderful but something or someone was missing and Charles Barkley didn't miss a beat pointing it out.
NBA
fightsports.tv

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Applauds NBA Star Kyrie Irving For Not Giving In To Be Vaccinated

Floyd Mayweather is backing NBA star Kyrie Irving’s choice to not get vaccinated. Mayweather posted a video on Thursday applauding Irving for standing his ground on being unvaccinated. Irving, who is the Brooklyn Nets point guard, is one of the few players in the professional basketball league who is unvaccinated. Because Irving plays in New York, as per the state mandate, he must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to participate in practices and games.
NBA
TMZ.com

Kyrie Irving Plays Pickup Football Amid Vaccine Holdout Drama

Kyrie Irving might not be able to play basketball this season as he continues to resist getting the COVID-19 vaccine -- but the dude's still stretching his legs ... with pigskin, no less. TMZ Sports has obtained video of the Brooklyn Nets superstar all in Sunday on a game of...
NBA
Charles Barkley
Muhammad Ali
Person
Kyrie Irving
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley Share Unselfish Opinion on COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the NBA (as well as the rest of our lives) in ways that will never be forgotten. After all, a year ago the Lakers won the NBA championship and a few months ago the Milwaukee Bucks did, but we're still only a few days into the new NBA season. The pandemic changed everyone's lives in both drastic and the smallest of ways. Just ask the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
weisradio.com

Chris Brown supports NBA star Kyrie Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated

As many sports commentators are slamming Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for refusing to be vaccinated, Chris Brown is coming to his defense. Breezy, who has displayed his basketball skills in several celebrity games, is praising the NBA All-Star for his anti-vaccine stance. “THE REAL HERO!!! I stand with my...
NBA
kslsports.com

Unrivaled: Kyrie Irving Is Throwing Away A Championship Shot By Not Getting Vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — With the NBA season fast approaching there is a spotlight on one key player and on a team that is favored to win it all. That person is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his stance for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Through September, it was reported that 95% of NBA players had been fully vaccinated, which is an amazing feat and will surely slow the spread of the coronavirus amongst teams. The issue with Irving is that he plays in the state of New York, where he must be vaccinated in order to be in public buildings, including Barclays Center, where the Nets play home games.
NBA
Gazette

Kyrie Irving's vaccination stance looms large over NBA season

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 75th season of the NBA tips off on Tuesday with fans focused on Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving, whose refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of New York City's mandate led the Nets to announce he would not suit up for the championship contender. The...
NBA
fastphillysports.com

CHARLES BARKLEY AND TNT PALS TEE OFF ON CRYBABY BEN SIMMONS!

Sixers Ben Simmons has become the laughingstock of the NBA and all of sports. He’s got a $30 million-a-year contract, and he refuses to engage with the team in practice because he wants out of Philly. The Sixers open tonight in New Orleans, and coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Barkley has amazing reaction to Kenny Smith defending Kyrie

Doc Rivers might be the NBA’s king of flabbergasted reactions. But Charles Barkley appears to be coming for his throne. As the new NBA season tipped off on Tuesday, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew gave its takes on the Kyrie Irving-Brooklyn Nets situation. Barkley’s co-host, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, defended Irving, saying that he understood the All-Star guard’s choice to remain unvaccinated as long the Nets star was willing to accept the consequences. The camera then panned to Barkley, who delivered a priceless reaction by staring blankly into the void as Smith spoke. Take a look:
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Health
Vaccines
Basketball
Sports
People

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Kyrie Irving: 'Get Vaccinated'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is weighing in on Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving's refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Silver, 59, spoke to TNT's Inside The NBA program Tuesday, telling the network his message for Irving, 29, is to get the vaccine not only to join in on the 2021-22 season, but also to keep his loved ones safe.
NBA
The Hollywood Gossip

Chris Brown: Kyrie Irving is a Hero! Way to NOT Get Vaccinated, Dude!

As we all know, Chris Brown loves to allegedly beat women. In a not-so-shocking turns of events, meanwhile, we've now learned that Brown has no real interest in beating back COVID-19. Meaning what, exactly?. The artist doesn't believe in taking the vaccines that have been medically proven to drastically reduce...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Pro-Kyrie Irving protestors converge on Barclays Center

The Brooklyn Nets held their home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday but not without experiencing some unexpected commotion first. Before the afternoon tip-off at Barclays Center, a large group of people gathered outside of the arena to protest New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in home games due to the mandates, became a rallying cry for the group. They could be heard chanting, “Let Kyrie play.”
NBA
KABC

Supporters Of Kyrie Irving, Who Opposes Vaccine Mandate, Protest At NYC Arena

(Brooklyn, NY) — Supporters of NBA star Kyrie Irving are protesting the point guard’s benching by swarming past barricades outside Brooklyn Nets’ home opener. Chanting "Let Kyrie play!", a handful of the hundreds of protesters clashed with security guards who rushed to protect the doors. At one point, the arena went into lockdown and fans with tickets were not allowed to enter. The Nets star point guard is banned from playing unless he complies with New York City's vaccine mandate. Irving has said he has no plans to do that.
NBA
Dallas News

Demonstrators support Kyrie Irving vs. vaccine mandate at Brooklyn Nets game

NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators supporting Nets guard Kyrie Irving and protesting New York’s vaccine mandate gathered outside Barclays Center on Sunday before Brooklyn’s home opener. A few dozen people were in the plaza outside the arena, some chanting “Let Kyrie play! Let Kyrie play!” and holding signs that said...
NBA
NBC Sports

Nets’ championship pursuit undermined by Kyrie Irving vaccination status

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there. Kyrie Irving chose not to get vaccinated. In a relatively quiet...
NBA
NESN

Floyd Mayweather Supports Kyrie Irving’s COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Kyrie Irving has a high-profile supporter in Floyd Mayweather. The boxing legend shared a video Monday in which he offered his support to the Brooklyn Nets guard, who currently is away from the team due to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Irving opposes vaccine mandates and reportedly has taken the stance in order to be a “voice for the voiceless.” However, this puts him at odds with the Nets, who have decided he won’t play until he either receives a vaccine or New York City lifts its mandate.
NBA
