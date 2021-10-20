WATCH: Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving and Vaccine Hesitancy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — With the NBA season fast approaching there is a spotlight on one key player and on a team that is favored to win it all. That person is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his stance for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Through September, it was reported that 95% of NBA players had been fully vaccinated, which is an amazing feat and will surely slow the spread of the coronavirus amongst teams. The issue with Irving is that he plays in the state of New York, where he must be vaccinated in order to be in public buildings, including Barclays Center, where the Nets play home games.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO