Yuan strengthens after China sets firmest mid-point in 4 months

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s yuan strengthened against the dollar in early trading on Wednesday after the central bank set the strongest mid-point for the Chinese currency in four months.

The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s mid-point at 6.4069 per dollar, the firmest level since June 11.

Reuters

China's yuan closes near 2-week low as state banks buy dollars

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s yuan gave up earlier gains and ended domestic trading at a near two-week low against dollar on Friday, as major state-owned banks bought the greenback. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and finished the domestic session at 6.4009, 91 pips weaker than...
Reuters

China's yuan ticks up, set for biggest monthly rise since May

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Friday and looked set for the biggest monthly rise since May, but some investors were wary about any further upside in the local currency due to buying from state-owned banks. Currency traders said the slight gains in the yuan in morning trade were largely a reflection of broad pressure on the dollar from rising expectations for earlier European interest rate hikes. The euro was propelled on Thursday after comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were interpreted in some quarters as not going far enough in affirming the central bank's dovish stance. Markets also remain focused on policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England next week for clues on the timing of rate tightening at major economies. The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its stimulus from next month, with interest rate lift-off following next year. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3907 per dollar, 50 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.3957. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, that would mark a 0.9% rise against the dollar for the month - the biggest uptick since May. The yuan's value against its major trading partners has also risen 0.6% to 100.23 on Friday, from 99.64 at end-September, according to Reuters calculation based on official data. Heavy corporate dollar selling has underpinned the yuan, traders said, but sources told Reuters on Thursday that some state banks were spotted buying dollars in the spot market. The sources were not certain if the dollar buying by state banks was on behalf of their corporate clients amid increased greenback demand from oil firms. A trader at a foreign bank said the market was wary of state bank actions, although he is still not ruling out the yuan testing 6.35 in the near term, its loftiest level this year. "As Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are approaching in the fourth quarter, China's export orders will remain strong, but they will also be subject to the fragile global supply chain," China Construction Bank said in a note, and noted that heavy foreign inflows were among factors supporting the yuan. Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) from Friday, a move that is expected to attract more foreign capital inflows and support the Chinese currency over the long run. By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 93.393, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3907 6.3957 0.08% Spot yuan 6.391 6.3918 0.01% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.15% Spot change since 2005 29.50% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.21 100.29 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.393 93.362 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.05% * Offshore 6.5698 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Reuters

Amazon, Apple weigh on stocks, rate hike hopes underpin euro

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) earnings took the froth out of U.S. stock futures and world equities on Friday, though the euro held near one-month highs on euro zone rate rise hopes. Amazon.com reported a slump in profit after the bell on Thursday that it...
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before...
Reuters

Sluggish economy tests Mexican central bank rate hike cycle

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s first economic contraction since a recovery began from the coronavirus pandemic poses a challenge to the central bank’s monetary policy tightening cycle, but stubbornly high inflation appears likely to take precedence, analysts said on Friday. The Mexican economy shrank 0.2% here in the...
Reuters

China's Tianqi Lithium posts best profit in almost 3 yrs

Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp (002466.SZ), one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, on Friday reported its highest quarterly net profit since late 2018 thanks to higher lithium prices and one-off gains. Tianqi swung to a July-September net profit of 444.01...
The Independent

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years. Eurostat the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That's up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.Inflation in the 19 countries, like elsewhere in the world, has been spiking higher in recent months as the global economy starts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The spike is...
Reuters

China's yuan briefly crosses key 6.4/dlr level to hit 1-week low

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Thursday, briefly weakening past a key threshold to its lowest in a week, dragged by stronger dollar demand, while investors anxiously awaited major central bank meetings for any clues on policy tightening in other economies. Higher dollar demand from corporates and banks' proprietary accounts was driven by renewed U.S.-China tensions, month-end dollar buying and continued worries about the financial health of Chinese property developers, currency traders said. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3957 per dollar, 101 pips or weaker than the previous fix of 6.3856. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3985 per dollar and quickly touched a low of 6.4052, the weakest level since Oct. 20. By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 6.3975, 60 pips softer than the previous late session close. Traders said market sentiment was hurt since late Wednesday afternoon after Reuters reported that some Chinese property developers had proposed extending their offshore bond maturities or undertaking a debt restructuring in a meeting with regulators, citing sources. The news suggested to some investors that those troubled developers barely had enough money to pay back their debt, a trader at a foreign bank said. The yuan was also hit by fresh signs of U.S.-China tensions. President Joe Biden told Southeast Asian nations the United States would stand with them in defending freedom of the seas and democracy and called China's actions towards Taiwan "coercive" and a threat to peace and stability. Some traders expected the yuan to find support around the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar as Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) on Oct. 29, which should attract more foreign capital inflows and support the yuan. Meanwhile, the market was focused on the policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank this week, as the monetary policy divergence between China and other major economies could affect fund flows and currency markets, traders added. In China, the central bank has been injecting 200 billion yuan into the financial system daily through open market operations this week, resulting a in a net injection of 60 billion yuan so far this month, compared with a net drain of 260 billion yuan in October 2020. "Hopes for PBOC's board reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut have been diminishing...," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "It appears that the PBOC can manage to contain the fallouts from the Evergrande crisis and a broad RRR cut is no longer needed to keep liquidity condition reasonably ample given the support from more flexible reverse repo operations." By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 93.839, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3959 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3957 6.3856 -0.16% Spot yuan 6.3975 6.3915 -0.09% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.04% Spot change since 2005 29.37% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.31 100.47 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.839 93.898 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3959 0.03% * Offshore 6.5766 -2.75% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
coingeek.com

China urges US companies to accept digital yuan

China embarked on developing its digital currency in 2014—a digital yuan that’s regulated by the central bank. e-CNY as a legal tender and its new issuance layer. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has been actively leading the work on digital yuan, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that aims to replace some of the cash in circulation.
