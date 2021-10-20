Langley for Families Foundation gives $95,000 to nonprofits that fight human trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A charitable organization launched by Langley Federal Credit Union in 2014 has announced $95,000 in grants for nonprofits that fight human trafficking.

The Langley for Families Foundation announced Tuesday that it would give a total of $95,000 in grants to five nonprofits.

“In 2021, the Foundation has adopted the fight against human trafficking as its focus for the year, creating awareness campaigns and providing virtual training for Langley employees,” the foundation wrote in a news release.

“These organizations see the worst of humanity every day and continue the fight diligently,” said Foundation Director Laurel Ramey. “It’s our privilege to support their innovative work to help survivors find peace.”

Three organizations — FreeKind, Safe House Project, and Survivor Ventures — are each receiving $25,000.

Samaritan House and Transitions Family Violence Services will both receive $10,000 grants.

Here’s what each organization will use the funds for:

Safe House Project: Start healthcare human trafficking identification and prevention training. The proposal includes designing, building, and deploying a survivor-informed, trauma-informed, and patient-centered online training that equips all U.S. healthcare workers to identify potential human trafficking victims, give support, and offer resources.

Survivor Ventures: The nonprofit has successfully piloted Survivors to Entrepreneurs (S2E), a program that innovatively addresses economic empowerment for trafficking survivors by offering typical trauma-informed victim services while also increasing employment and wealth-building opportunities for survivors by funding full-time jobs at small business partners.

FreeKind: Formerly known as Virginia Beach Justice Initiative, the nonprofit will add a transitions coordinator to support its Offramps for Survivors program. FreeKind focuses on intervention efforts within the judicial system or intercepting victims who have been misidentified as criminals, and pre-planning their transition from incarceration to include shelter, transportation, and other support services.

