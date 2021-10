The Floresville High School Tigers looked to rebound after the previous week’s loss in the road game versus Kerrville Tivy. Winning the coin toss, the Tigers drove down with all their weapons, and senior Braeden Fuller took in the end zone. Tivy responded with a solid run, and after holding Floresville to a punt, took an early lead with another score. The Tigers responded in kind, with a Dareion Murphy run to set up a Fuller to Nate Luther pass to even the score. Floresville forced the Antlers to punt on the next series, and senior Murphy rushed a score in to take the lead before the quarter’s close.

FLORESVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO