Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Q&A

Locke & Key is one of Netflix’s comic book–adaptation success stories. Originally published from 2008-2013, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s epic was a unique mix of family drama, horror, and magic. It immediately inspired interest from Fox, spawning a pilot in 2011 starring Miranda Otto as the Locke family matriarch, Nina. It did not go to series. In 2017, a new version of the series went into development at Hulu, but after the streaming service passed, Netflix picked it up on the strength of a second pilot — but asked all the principal cast except Jackson Robert Scott, who plays young Bode Locke, be replaced. The resulting first season favored the magic and family over the horror, but proved to be a hit on Netflix, which commissioned a second and third season.
Comments / 0