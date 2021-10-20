CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Q&A

By Best Games
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIGN presents Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Q&A with the cast and creators of the show!...

Decider

‘Locke & Key’ Review: Netflix’s Hit Goes for Broke in Season 2

There are two types of TV shows: those that pace out their story and aim for a multi-season plan; and those that leave it all on the table. And in Season 2 of Netflix’s dark fantasy hit Locke & Key, the show leaves it all on the table, going for broke with a wild season that takes big swings that might make you think it was two and done, if the show hadn’t already been picked up for (and filmed) a third season.
Rottentomatoes.com

Locke & Key Season 2 Raises the Stakes, Cast and Producers Say

Locke & Key is one of Netflix’s comic book–adaptation success stories. Originally published from 2008-2013, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s epic was a unique mix of family drama, horror, and magic. It immediately inspired interest from Fox, spawning a pilot in 2011 starring Miranda Otto as the Locke family matriarch, Nina. It did not go to series. In 2017, a new version of the series went into development at Hulu, but after the streaming service passed, Netflix picked it up on the strength of a second pilot — but asked all the principal cast except Jackson Robert Scott, who plays young Bode Locke, be replaced. The resulting first season favored the magic and family over the horror, but proved to be a hit on Netflix, which commissioned a second and third season.
Kokomo Perspective

‘Locke & Key’ EPs on Season 2’s Dive Into the Key’s Mythology & Revolutionary War Scenes

Are you ready for Netflix’s Locke & Key to unlock some of its biggest secrets?. For the sophomore season of the streamer’s fantasy series, based on the graphic novels of the same name written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, expect to learn more about the mythos behind the fantastical keys hidden around the Lockes’ ancestral home, and the demon(s) hell-bent on using the keys’ magic to rule the world.
pophorror.com

ComiXology Holds ‘Locke & Key’ Sale As Netflix Debuts Season 2

Got plans for the weekend? You may want to set aside some time to catch up on Netflix’s Locke & Key! Season 2 premieres Friday, October 22! In related news, ComiXology is having a big horror sale right now that ends soon, featuring the comics that inspired the series up to 90% off. What a steal!
thecinemaholic.com

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Things are getting dangerous fast for the Locke family and the safe-keepers of the magical keys as ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 begins to gather steam. Episode 2, titled ‘The Head and the Heart,’ gives us some crucial information about what happened to Rendell Locke and his friends, and we also see some characters from the past reappear in the present. Dodge (as Gabe) continues down a sinister path, but a slight hitch seems to have slowed the demon down temporarily. There is a lot of good stuff to dive into in ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 2, so let’s get right to it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Decider

‘Locke & Key’ Season 1 Recap: Everything to Know Before Season 2

We’re just a few short days away from the launch of Locke & Key Season 2 on Netflix… But with Season 1 premiering on February 7, 2020, you might be a little foggy on some of the details. Don’t worry, we’re here to… Unlock… All the secrets you might have forgotten about Locke & Key Season 1. Consider this your primer for everything you need to know about the first season of the hit series, before Season 2 premieres on October 22.
AOL Moviefone

The ‘Locke & Key’ Cast And Producers Talk About What To Expect In Season Two Of The Netflix Series

There are new villains, new abilities, and higher stakes in the new season. The second season of ‘Locke & Key’ on Netflix promises new mysteries and new challenges for the Locke family. Stars Connor Jessup, Darby Stanchfield, Griffin Gluck, and Hallea Jones joined executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill to talk to Moviefone about the new season.
spoilertv.com

Locke and Key - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Locke and Key is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Observer

‘Locke & Key’ Showrunner Explains Season 2’s Departure from the Comics & What’s Next

This piece contains spoilers for season two of Locke & Key. Locke & Key is one of the most celebrated horror graphic novels of the past few years, a story as dark and terrifying as it is nuanced and emotional. The story follows the Locke kids, who move back to their ancestral home after their father is brutally murdered, and discover that their new home is full of magical keys with different powers—and also an otherworldly demon hellbent on destroying their family.
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
Tell-Tale TV

Locke & Key Review: An Ambitious Second Season Pays Off In Spades

Sophomore Slump: Undetected. Locke & Key Season 2 is the type of television you wait all year for; the perfect October adventure that will hook you from its opening moments, and keep you engaged until the final credits roll. In many ways, Locke & Key’s second season is reminiscent of...
thecinemaholic.com

Do Kinsey and Scot End Up Together in Locke and Key Season 2?

Netflix’s ‘Locke and Key’ follows the Locke family children as they safeguard the magical keys of their ancestral home— Keyhouse. Having recently moved to Matheson from Seattle, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode initially struggle to fit in, and none more than Kinsey. However, she eventually becomes close friends with the eclectic Savini Group, mostly because of the incessant friendly invitations from Scot.
atlantanews.net

How to Watch Locke and Key season 2 Online Streaming For Free

Locke and Key season 2 is fast approaching and, finally, we have an official release date to look forward to. Not only that, but a first teaser trailer for the supernatural horror show has arrived, too. The next instalment in Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic series...
Primetimer

Locke & Key, Invasion, Insecure, and Curb Headline a Weekend of Premieres

TV is offering up a bounty of fresh options this weekend, with new seasons of Locke & Key, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Insecure. the premiere of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama Invasion, and TV movies galore. Plus, new episodes of Succession and The Morning Show, Jason Sudeikis returns to Saturday Night Live, and Hallmark begins its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event two months before the big day. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] “Locke & Key” Raises the Stakes in Darker But Uneven & Rushed Second Season

The inaugural season of Netflix‘s adaptation of writer Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez‘s bestselling comic series took a more whimsical approach to the material. The first ten episodes saw the Locke children discover the magic and secrets of the Lockhouse estate. At the same time, demonic Dodge (Layla De Oliveira) sought to obtain the magical keys for nefarious purposes. If season one was a family-centric, methodical ease into the loosely adapted material, season two takes a heady plunge into the undertow of fast-moving exposition and plotting. It makes for a wildly uneven, overly dense, yet often engaging continuation that raises the stakes.
