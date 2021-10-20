CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens Cast: Where You’ve Seen The ABC Show’s Stars Before

By Philip Sledge
Cinema Blend
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t call it a comeback, but Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez are back in action on the new ABC musical drama Queens, a series that has potential to be major hit with hip-hop heads, ‘90s enthusiasts, and fans of great TV. The series, which follows the members of the...

www.cinemablend.com

arcamax.com

New ABC drama 'Queens' is a rapper's delight

This drama about a washed-up girl group who reunite for one more chance in the spotlight might have been more enticing if "Girls5eva" hadn't beaten it to the punch. But it's still fun to watch Brandy, Eve and 3LW's Naturi Naughton show that they can still rap. Chances are you'll end up rooting more for these (somewhat) forgotten artists than the stock characters they're playing. 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

These Photos of ABC's Queens Cast Make Them Look Tighter Than the Girl Group They Portray on TV

We're beyond ready for ABC's new rap drama Queens to give us a healthy dose of sisterhood and hip-hop! On TV, the cast — which includes Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez — may be at odds over a falling out that caused their iconic '90s girl group (the Nasty B*tches) to split up, but in real life they seem as close as ever. The highly anticipated show, which premieres on Oct. 19, leans on its star-studded cast to usher today's generation back into the golden age of hip-hop. While we wait to see what the show has in store for its leading ladies, we'll happily swoon over these photos of the cast looking like the happy sister circle we hope they are.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

ABC's Queens works because of the magic of stars Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez and Naturi Naughton

Queens' pilot is efficient, dramatic and intriguing without feeling overstuffed: That is "a feat given its many intersecting plotlines," says Caroline Framke. "In that respect, too, the core acting foursome of Queens bring crucial skill and personality to a series that, given the pilot’s alternately sincere and soap-adjacent tones, will inevitably ask them to contribute something different to every scene. (Naturi) Naughton, tasked with embodying both the bombastic woman formerly known as Da Thrill and her meeker present-day incarnation, is an immediate standout. Brandy and (Nadine) Velazquez ground their inherently more dramatic characters, while Eve finds pockets of humor no matter how rough things might be going for hers. And while Velazquez and Naughton hold their own through the actual musical numbers, it’s genuinely special to watch musicians like Brandy and Eve let loose in the way only they can."
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: ABC's Queens, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

They say it takes three shows or movies to make a pop culture trend, but when two shows have something really, really specific in common, I say two is enough. ABC's new series Queens, premiering after the new season of The Bachelorette, is basically the network drama version of Girls5eva: Four women in their 40s reunite for a shot at recapturing their '90s girl group stardom. It was fun the first time, and it's fun the second time, too! But if that specific trend isn't your thing, hold tight: This week also brings an epic sci-fi movie (Dune), an epic sci-fi show (Invasion), and the final season of a beloved comedy (Insecure), for starters.
NFL
homenewshere.com

Get to Know the 4 ‘Queens’ of ABC’s New Hip-Hop Drama

We love a comeback story. Twenty years after the fictional ’90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches broke up, its four female members are living very different lives when they reunite in the drama’s premiere — and rebrand themselves as Queens. Exec producer Zahir McGhee makes the introductions. 1. Brianna/Professor Sex. Now...
TV & VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Opens To Modest Premiere Ratings

Tuesday (October 19) brought with it the highly anticipated premiere of ABC’s ‘Queens’ – a musical drama that sees its four leading ladies (Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez) depict a disbanded Hip Hop quartet from the 90’s who regroup to take the music world by storm. Building buzz...
TV SERIES
6abc

West Philadelphia's Eve stars in 'Queens' on ABC

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new drama premieres Tuesday night on 6abc. It's called 'Queens,' and it's about a rap group that topped the charts more than 20 years ago. The ladies are gearing up for a comeback, and the show stars a "queen" from West Philadelphia. I had a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

The Ladies From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Release 3 New Songs Including A Collab With Cam’Ron

Following the premiere of ABC’s new drama series, Queens, the ladies are feeding fans with new music. Episode 2 opened with a new Cam’Ron-assisted track entitled “Heart Of Queens.” The song has Brandy’s character, Xplicit Lyrics, flexing her airy vocals and the episode also reveals the final moment when she broke up the group in San Diego, circa 2001. Mid-performance, Brandy as Naomi stopped and asked, “How did we get here? We supposed to be a family […] I can’t do this anymore. I’m done. The Nasty B****es are dead.” Later in the episode, the Vocal Bible covers Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” with her on-screen daughter, Jojo, played by Precious Way. The episode also details how Valeria/Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) finessed her way into the original threesome. In 1997, as Xplicit Lyrics, Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), and Professor Sex (Eve) performed “Belly Of The Beast” at an underground New York City event on the brink of Hip-Hop becoming a global success, Valeria slid her mixtape to their manager, Eric and the rest is history. Queens airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. All music is under Def Jam Recordings and is available on digital streaming platforms.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

‘Queen Family Singalong’ Announced For ABC’s ‘Singalong’ Series

ABC has announced the fourth installment of its extremely success Singalong series with The Queen Family Singalong. The one-hour, one-night-only extravaganza will be hosted byDarren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion). The special is going to feature one hour of the band Queen’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

You Season 3 Is Packed With Actors You've Def Seen Before

When you’re a serial murderer, moving around a lot tends to be part of the gig. That’s why each season of You has Joe Goldberg settling into a new location, and with a new home comes an entirely new cast of characters. In Season 3, the suspiciously tight-knit suburban community of Madre Linda was full of new faces, ranging from wacky mom-fluencers to brooding tech moguls. But while the characters are new, the actors may be familiar to you. If you’re trying to figure out why they feel so familiar, this list of movies and TV shows starring the You Season 3 cast is exactly what you need.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The Voice's Ariana Grande as you've never seen her before

Ariana Grande wowed fans by revealing a look they weren't expecting on Friday. The Voice star took to Instagram with some news and the photo she shared blew her social media followers away. Ariana showed off her new sci-fi skin for video game, Fortnite. With her signature ponytail still on...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Who is Peter Bullard on The Morning Show Season 2? Where have you seen him before?

The Morning Show season 2 has a slew of characters, both old and new. In addition to season 1 veterans like Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), Yanko Flores (Nestor Carbonell), and Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry), there are also some new faces in the mix. There’s young, ambitious Stella Bak (Greta Lee), Bradley’s magnetic love interest Laura Peterson (Julianna Marguiles), and Mitch’s Italian friend/documentary partner/maybe eventual girlfriend Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino).
TV & VIDEOS
247tempo.com

This Is the Best Movie You’ve Never Seen

It’s hard to measure how many people have seen a given movie in the age of streaming. At one point, theater ticket sales were a good indication of audience size. Films that brought in over $100 million were considered highly successful, and obviously played to many thousands of viewers. Today, streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix have tens of millions of subscribers, and offer major studio movies, sometimes as soon as they’re released, in addition to making movies of their own. Viewership figures of those films are hard to come by. (These are the most successful R-rated movies of all time.)
MOVIES
Record

The Queen stars in the greatest show on earth, and on PBS

Bad news from the Royal Family: Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by her doctors to rest and to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland and, sadly, to forego her nightly tipple, a martini. The Queen is 95 years old and next year is her platinum jubilee – 70 years...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES

