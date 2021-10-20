Evanston implements vaccine mandate for city workers

Photo credit Sean Rayford/Getty Images

EVANSTON, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO)-- The City of Evanston announced Tuesday that all city employees will be required to be vaccinated effective Nov. 15.

The policy, which applies to all city staff, including seasonal and part-time workers, contractors, volunteers, and interns, requires staff members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide weekly COVID-19 test results to the city’s Health & Human Services Department, according to a press release.

Vaccination exemptions may be granted to staff for medical conditions or those with valid religious beliefs.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most important action we can take to protect ourselves, our families, our coworkers, and our community from COVID-19,” said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss in a statement.

“This mandate will help keep our staff and residents safe, and I am grateful to Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski and the rest of our team for acting swiftly to put this critical measure in place.”

The city of Evanston is following in the footsteps of the City of Chicago, which also recently implemented a similar vaccine policy for its employees.

Currently more than 82 percent of city of Evanston employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. The City’s goal is to reach a staff vaccination rate as close as possible to 100 percent with the exception of staff members who have valid medical or religious reasons for not receiving the vaccine.