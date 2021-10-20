CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man robs 4 Brooklyn jewelry stores in month, makes off with $50K in product: NYPD

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 9 days ago
NYPD on Tuesday released footage of a man wanted in connection with four Brooklyn Jewelry store robberies carried out in about a month. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is looking for the man wanted in connection with four jewelry store robberies executed over the course of a month in Brooklyn.

The suspect allegedly hit the jewelry stores — all located in Bay Ridge — between Sept. 14 and Oct. 17, snatching chains and other pieces from workers in the shops collectively worth more than $50,600, according to police.

The spree began on Sept. 14 at Malson’s Jeweler’s on 86th Street, where the thief grabbed three pieces of jewelry worth an unspecified amount from a store worker, police said.

Five days later, the man struck again, snatching a $4,000 gold chain from a worker in the Unique Jewelry Store, just up the block on 86th street, according to police.

The next robbery came another five days after that, on Sept. 27, when the thief grabbed a $600 chain from Lamar Jewelry on 5th Avenue and fled.

The man then circled back to Malson’s on Oct. 17, where he stole a gold chain valued at a whopping $46,000, according to police.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect, seen wearing light blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a tan coat. The man was seen entering a white SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect in the robbery was scene entering this white SUV, according to police. Photo credit NYPD

