It's got all of the modern conveniences of a late-model Tahoe, and most of the looks of a classic two-door Blazer. Restomods aren't anything new these days. Typically, they involve adding a bunch of new parts to a much older car. Whether it's an old Bronco with a modern crate engine or an MGB with an electric drivetrain, there's plenty of variety and these are only getting more popular. That's not always the best recipe, though. Newer cars are typically safer, more reliable, and more comfortable. If only you could capture the look of a classic car but retain all the advantages of a new car.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO