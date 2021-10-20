CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Nears All-Time High Price After the Launch of Its First US Exchange-Traded Fund

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin on Tuesday jumped to a high of $64,476 USD, according to CoinDesk, nearly reaching its all-time high price of $64,888 USD. The coin’s rise was tied to the release of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (exchange-traded...

Ethereum Hits All-Time High As Investors Eye New Alt Season

Just as Bitcoin reached its all-time high of almost $66,000 USD a little more than a week ago, cryptocurrencies at large rode the wave, and now the world’s largest altcoin Ethereum has also set a new record high. Currently sitting as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, ETH saw an...
This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

The legal marijuana industry has been a tough place for investors to make money. Sundial Growers has been among the worst-performing cannabis stocks over the prior two years. The Canadian pot company's fortunes may be about to change, however. Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5)...
HireRight IPO prices at $19 a share, below proposed price range of $21 to $24

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
Netflix closes above $300 billion market-cap threshold for the first time

Netflix Inc. finished with a market capitalization above $300 billion for the first time Friday. Shares of the streaming company rose 2.41% in Friday trading to $690.31, implying a market value of $305.7 billion based on the share count of 442.9 million that Netflix disclosed in its September-quarter 10-Q filing. Netflix is now the 20th largest company in the S&P 500 by market cap, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Though shares dipped immediately after the company reported a largely in-line quarter Oct. 19, they've risen in five of the seven trading sessions since. Netflix shares have added 15% over the past month, as the S&P 500 has increased 4%.
Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
Want to Get Richer? Buy These Top Stocks and Wait 10 Years

Time in the market is one of the most important variables in determining your total returns. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to help merchants combat fraud. SoFi offers a comprehensive suite of mobile-first financial services. Here's one of my favorite pieces of investing wisdom: It's time in the market, not timing...
Cloud Data Company Informatica CEO on Company's Second IPO Launch

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
NEAR Hits All-Time High Following Launch of $800M Ecosystem Growth Fund

NEAR Protocol shifts focus to DeFi. Image: Shutterstock. The team behind the NEAR Protocol, called the NEAR Collective, has thrown its hat into the ring of the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) space by announcing $800 million in funding for the ecosystem’s developers and startup grants. NEAR Collective is a globally...
