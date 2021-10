CHICAGO (CBS) — Six-term Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced Friday he won’t run for re-election in 2022, but hinted at a run for higher office in the future. “I want to make it clear, this isn’t the end of my pollical future, but the beginning,” Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said in a video posted on his Twitter feed. The announcement comes just hours after the Illinois General Assembly approved new congressional district maps that put Kinzinger in the same district as fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood. In April, Kizninger told the Sun-Times he would consider running for U.S. Senate or...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO