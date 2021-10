PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more COVID-19 patients are finding the recovery is not often quick or even complete. One of the big issues emerging are headaches, often lasting weeks or even months and it’s a condition that can impact children as well as adults. “Headache, tends to be one of the most common long-term complications that we see after COVID,” says Dr. Emad Estamalik, a headache specialist with The Cleveland Clinic. Migraine sufferers in particular are finding pre-COVID headaches pale in comparison to their aftermath cousins. “They have a high frequency or an increased amount of migraines and headaches, following their COVID...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO