Colorado Springs Christian School registers season-high output, tops Manitou Springs

File, The Gazette

Colorado Springs Christian School boys’ soccer has had some rough days on the scoreboard in recent years.

The Lions always fielded teams with different skillsets, but never brought the elements together to form a top team. It hasn’t mattered. They still have the same, unwavering positivity that’s become a part of their culture.

Sophomore Emmanuel Gallardo struggled with eligibility issues during the opening part of the Lions schedule, but he’s returned. Immediately, he was struck again by the happiness of being on the field — something he says made him want to play in the first place.

Gallardo netted a hat trick in Tuesday’s 6-2 home win over Manitou Springs and has piled up his five goals in three games since his return. It was the highest scoring output of the year for the Lions.

“I love this team, they’re so energetic and positive,” Gallardo said. “It’s a fun team and soccer is my passion. I came to every practice when I couldn’t play because I just wanted to support them. They’re a great team to play with.”

Gallardo’s three goals came in the first half, with teammate, freshman Aidan Harris also scoring a pair, albeit with one in each period.

The camaraderie was most apparent, though, on senior Josh Brossard’s goal to stretch the Lion lead to 6-2. With eight minutes left, he buried a ball that ricocheted near the net.

After, he was swarmed by teammates, drawing cheers and shouts from the press box where the team’s managers huddled in the cold.

He’s in charge of the defense most games, so coming up to score his first goal was unexpected.

Mid-to-late October is often when teams reach a fork in the road. On one side, they can continue to strive for wins, even if they’ve been unsuccessful so far. On the other, there’s the option to pack it in and sleepwalk through the final contests.

The Lions’ 2-10 record entering a matchup with Manitou’s Mustangs would often ensure that the latter route.

But players on the Lions roster enjoy being one another, no matter what a scoreboard says. They won’t quit, because they’d be quitting on their friends.

“It’s been this way for years,” coach Brendan Campagna said. “We’ve always had fun and that’s always been my priority. If we won all our games, but were miserable, that would be a failure as a coach.”

When the scoreboard leans in their favor, the Lions don’t change. They have the same positivity on either side of a blowout.

To Campagna, that’s a winning team.