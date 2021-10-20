CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Christian School registers season-high output, tops Manitou Springs

By Luke Zahlmann luke.zahlmann@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrOma_0cWWs5yz00
File, The Gazette

Colorado Springs Christian School boys’ soccer has had some rough days on the scoreboard in recent years.

The Lions always fielded teams with different skillsets, but never brought the elements together to form a top team. It hasn’t mattered. They still have the same, unwavering positivity that’s become a part of their culture.

Sophomore Emmanuel Gallardo struggled with eligibility issues during the opening part of the Lions schedule, but he’s returned. Immediately, he was struck again by the happiness of being on the field — something he says made him want to play in the first place.

Gallardo netted a hat trick in Tuesday’s 6-2 home win over Manitou Springs and has piled up his five goals in three games since his return. It was the highest scoring output of the year for the Lions.

“I love this team, they’re so energetic and positive,” Gallardo said. “It’s a fun team and soccer is my passion. I came to every practice when I couldn’t play because I just wanted to support them. They’re a great team to play with.”

Gallardo’s three goals came in the first half, with teammate, freshman Aidan Harris also scoring a pair, albeit with one in each period.

The camaraderie was most apparent, though, on senior Josh Brossard’s goal to stretch the Lion lead to 6-2. With eight minutes left, he buried a ball that ricocheted near the net.

After, he was swarmed by teammates, drawing cheers and shouts from the press box where the team’s managers huddled in the cold.

He’s in charge of the defense most games, so coming up to score his first goal was unexpected.

Mid-to-late October is often when teams reach a fork in the road. On one side, they can continue to strive for wins, even if they’ve been unsuccessful so far. On the other, there’s the option to pack it in and sleepwalk through the final contests.

The Lions’ 2-10 record entering a matchup with Manitou’s Mustangs would often ensure that the latter route.

But players on the Lions roster enjoy being one another, no matter what a scoreboard says. They won’t quit, because they’d be quitting on their friends.

“It’s been this way for years,” coach Brendan Campagna said. “We’ve always had fun and that’s always been my priority. If we won all our games, but were miserable, that would be a failure as a coach.”

When the scoreboard leans in their favor, the Lions don’t change. They have the same positivity on either side of a blowout.

To Campagna, that’s a winning team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Manitou Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Manitou Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
City
Manitou Springs, CO
The Hill

Biden lauds ally France, calls handling of sub deal 'clumsy'

President Biden on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” as he sought to repair relations between the U.S. and France during a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy. The security pact made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manitou#Lions#Mustangs
The Hill

Kemp, other GOP governors to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will file a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, his office announced Friday. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr (R) were joined on the complaint by leaders from Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. It comes on the heels of a similar lawsuit filed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
178
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy