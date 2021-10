No one likes to see an animal in danger, and it’s not hard to find newsworthy accounts of people risking their lives to save a dog or cat from a fire. But in the case of the Spanish island of La Palma, the situation putting animals in a treacherous position was a lot more widespread than an isolated building on fire. Due to a recent volcanic eruption, the island has been contending with lava flows for the last month — something that’s had a destructive effect on the island’s buildings and agriculture.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO