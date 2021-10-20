CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jrue Holiday Ruled Out Against Nets After Heel Injury

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday left the defending champions’ season opener Tuesday night with a bruised right heel. Holiday had scored 12 points before leaving...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Milwaukee Bucks Handed Huge Blow vs Brooklyn Nets After Jrue Holiday Injury Scare Looms Over

The Milwaukee Bucks locked horns against the Brooklyn Nets in the inaugural match of the 75th edition of the NBA. Yet the night did not end on the right page for the defending champion. After receiving their championship ring as the season kicked off in the front of their fans at Fiserv Forum, marquee player and part of their Big 3, Jrue Holiday picks up an injury which ruled him out of remaining game against the Kevin Durant led Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Bobby Portis (hamstring) ruled out for season opener against Nets

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (hamstring) will not be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Portis is dealing with a hamstring injury and will not be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Nets. Semi Ojeleye has also been ruled out. Portis' next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Shake Milton Ruled Out vs. Nets on Friday

Shake Milton's setback continues to keep him off the court on Friday night. Nearly two weeks ago, Milton was battling it out for the Sixers' starting point guard position as Ben Simmons remained away from the team. During a Sunday afternoon practice session, Milton stepped on the foot of Andre...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Semi Ojeleye
Person
Bobby Portis
numberfire.com

LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) ruled out Monday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) will not play Monday against the Washington Wizards. Aldridge logged 22 minutes on Sunday and scored 9 points with 8 rebounds, a steal, and a pair of blocks. It was his second straight outing with multiple swatted shots. The Nets are unsurprisingly holding Aldridge out on the second leg of the back-to-back, so look for Paul Millsap or Blake Griffin to possibly log minutes at center with the second unit. Nicolas Claxton should also see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Ap
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
Complex

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Announce Decision On LeBron James

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury that threatened to force him to miss time. Just four games into the season, this isn’t exactly what the Lakers or James had in mind. During the 2020-21 season, LeBron missed extended time with an injury to the same ankle.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy