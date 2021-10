Lawmakers throughout the country make it simpler for children, with parental consent, to spend a day off from class in order to focus on their mental health. And supporters say this is a positive move, which will assist students to reduce their anxiousness, depression, or similar problems if they want it, and reduce stigma, which may stop young people looking for treatment in order to get them to do so.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO