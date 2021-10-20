Mother’s charges upgraded to 3rd-degree murder, manslaughter after daughter dies from heroin

WPXI Melissa Miller Miller is accused of letting her 10-month-old ingest heroin. (Beaver County Jail)

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A Beaver County mother now faces third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges after her daughter died from ingesting heroin.

According to court documents, Melissa Miller’s charges were upgraded from endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession.

Miller was arrested and charged late last month after police said her 10-month-old daughter ingested heroin and had to be revived with Narcan at their Ambridge home. Officers performed CPR and medics rushed the girl to the hospital but it was not enough.

Miller said she was a recovering addict and must have dropped a baggie of heroin. It was found in the girl’s mouth.

