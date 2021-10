Unemployment on average continued to decline, although by less than 1 percent, across the state last month as was the case for all except one county in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin, Hopkins and Delta were the only counties in the nine-county Northeast Texas WDA with September 2021 unemployment rates below the state average of 4.9 percent, according to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics report published by Texas Labor Market Information for Texas Workforce Commission. In fact, while unemployment as a whole declined from 5.4 percent in August 2021, the Northeast Texas WDA unemployment rate of 5.2 percent was still 0.7 percent higher than the state average.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO