Kenzie Knuckles isn’t the first player in the history of the Nebraska volleyball program who didn't return to the starting position she held the previous season. Freshmen and transfer players join the team every year, and returning players improve. And coach John Cook’s philosophy is that the current year is always the best year to try to win that next national championship, so he’s not thinking a lot about what’s best for next season. That means the players who he believes give the Huskers the best chance to do that are the starters.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO