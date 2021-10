PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a Wells Fargo Center parking lot after a J. Cole concert overnight. The man was found in the H parking lot around midnight Thursday. Philadelphia police say he had stab wounds to the back, left arm and had a laceration to the head. The man is expected to survive. A spokesperson with the Wells Fargo Center tells CBS3 the victim was not a guest or associated with the Wells Fargo Center. He was an independent vendor operating illegally on the property which is not permitted. They say no guests of the arena were injured in this incident. No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO