Urbana, IL

HS scoreboard (10-19-21)

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3wOO_0cWWo9N300

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including boys’ soccer regional and sectional play across the state.

SOCCER

Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Uni High 0

Class 2A Urbana Regional

Urbana 6, Danville 0

Central 2, Centennial 0

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 2, Argenta-Oreana 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

Monticello 2, Olympia 0

Unity 2, Rantoul 0

Windsor-Stewardson/Strasburg 2, Tuscola 0

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

WCIA

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

