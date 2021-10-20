CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins Can’t Crack Dallas Defense, Stars Beat Pens in SO, 2-1

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pittsburgh Penguins needed a little help from goalie Tristan Jarry, and the Dallas Stars did their best to take away the Penguins second chances. After 60 minutes, each team only netted one. Jarry stopped 23 of 24 in regulation. Braden Holtby made 22 saves on 23 shots before...

pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter, Jarry in COVID Protocol; Crosby OUT Saturday

There isn’t a correct answer. COVD-19 continues to swirl worldwide, much more heavily in unvaccinated areas, but no vaccine is 100% guaranteed. Going out in public can be a sketchy proposition for professional athletes who must enter protocol and be absent until testing negative twice should they be one of the unlucky breakthrough cases. Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter are learning the hard way.
NHL
The Herald

Stars edge Penguins, 2-1, in shootout on 'Mike Lange Night'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night. Pavelski and Radulov both beat Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry with backhands to help Dallas end a season-opening four-game trip on a high note. Michael Raffl...
NHL
Intelligencer

Pens Fall To Stars In Shootout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Dallas Stars are built to win tight games, and they’re certainly wasting little time getting comfortable with them. Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout and Braden Holtby finished with 27 saves as the Stars edged Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday night to finish a season-opening four-game trip 2-2.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Stars’ Pavelski, Radulov edge Penguins 2-1 in shootout

The Dallas Stars are built to win tight games, and they're certainly wasting little time getting comfortable with them. Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout and Braden Holtby finished with 27 saves as the Stars edged Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday night to finish a season-opening four-game trip 2-2.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Michael Raffl
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
John Marino
Person
Mike Lange
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Bryan Rust
NHL

Kucherov out indefinitely for Lightning with undisclosed injury

'Not a day-to-day thing' coach Cooper says about forward who left win against Capitals. Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely for the Tampa Bay Lightning because of an undisclosed injury. The forward did not play the final 9:08 of a 2-1 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He...
NHL
FOX Sports

Dallas Stars to face Pittsburgh Penguins on the road

LINE: Penguins -149, Stars +124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Dallas Stars. Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall a season ago while going 22-4-2 at home. The Penguins averaged 30.1 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.4 goals per game. Dallas went 23-19-14...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Dallas Stars#Ppg Paints Arena
Pgh Hockey Now

UPDATED: Penguins Game #2: DeSmith & Guentzel IN, Lines, Notes vs. Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-0) have a date with another Stanley Cup contender in the sunshine state, the Florida Panthers (0-0-0). The Penguins should be feeling pretty, pretty confident about themselves after they dominated the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, 6-2. The Penguins took the puck and didn’t give it back until Tampa Bay pulled their goalie with over six minutes remaining.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

How to Bet Penguins vs. Lightning

On Tuesday night the puck drops for the first time in the 2021-22 NHL season when the Tampa Bay Lightning play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins. This game represents the NHL’s first game back on ESPN in more than 17 years. As such, there will be plenty of diehard and casual fans checking out the action and a number of legal online sportsbooks have excellent promos for new and existing users to celebrate.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Panthers Betting Preview (October 14, 2021)

If there’s one thing to know about the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s this – just when you think it’s time to count them out, they prove to you why you shouldn’t. The undermanned Penguins had no business even staying in the game with the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the season opener Tuesday, and yet the Penguins crashed the party in Tampa and stomped on the Lightning 6-2.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Penguins Preseason Game: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs, CBJ

Most or perhaps all of the Pittsburgh Penguins healthy NHL regulars will be in the lineup on Saturday night in Columbus. The Penguins will wrap one of their most unsettled and open training camps with a few surprises on the ice against their division rival Columbus Blue Jackets, who are struggling to put together a competitive team.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Game Day #3, No Sid: Penguins Lines, Notes & News vs. Fleury, Blackhawks

The possible reunion of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Marc-Andre Fleury will not happen Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. Only Fleury will be present as Crosby did not participate in the morning skate, and Malkin is injured. The Pittsburgh Penguins 2009 Stanley Cup core members who will be on the ice are Fleury for the Chicago Blackhawks and Kris Letang for the Penguins.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
823
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy