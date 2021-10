About 45 minutes into The Trick (BBC One) the drama briefly rises to the occasion. Professor Phil Jones (Jason Watkins), the scientist at the heart of the Climategate scandal, is about to be interviewed by a newspaper after months of silence. He is being coached by two crisis comms PRs, Neil Wallis (Jerome Flynn) and Sam Bowen (George MacKay). After a lifetime of research, Jones isn’t used to simplifying his answers for a general audience. He struggles to abandon his scientific jargon and to see his work, and the controversy in which he has become embroiled, through the eyes of...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO